Vernon’s Kidney Walk raised more than $22,000 thanks to the community’s support. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon steps up support for kidney walk

Event raises $22,000

Thank you all for making this year’s Kidney Walk a success. The contributions of time, talent and equipment all go to making that morning a success. We had about 100 in attendance and raised unofficially $22,000.

See: Vernon walks for kidney disease

This was the first year that the North Okanagan chapter co-ordinated the walk and in that respect would like to get input from across section of those involved in order to build on this one for next year. We invite you to share your thoughts, suggestions, or criticism to be taken into consideration for future years.

Thank you all again, the collective results will go to improving outcomes for folks living with kidney disease.

Sid Adams

North Okanagan Chapter Kidney Foundation BC Yukon

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A street by any other name

Just Posted

Vernon golfer earns tour trifecta

Kendra Jones-Munk wins Zone 2 junior girls tour title, Order of Merit and most sportsmanlike honours

A street by any other name

Columnist would rather his adopted hometown of Vernon have streets with names rather than numbers

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, mix of sun and cloud

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday; sun expected Sunday

Funtastic in full swing in Vernon and Enderby this weekend

Check out the lineup for the A&W Mustic Festival

Rookie rider railed by snow

SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season, despite recent snowfall

Vernon hip hop artist NØX drops new single

Local talent collaborates with Clayton Bellamy and Donny Anderson for Soundtrack

Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

No arrests yet in Thursday night’s incident, witnesses asked to come forward

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Third private cannabis retailer in Shuswap to receive provincial licence

More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

List of creditors includes banks, local contractors and the District of Sicamous

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Okanagan boxers laced up and ready for charity fight

“Three round heroes” charity fights come to Kelowna July 6

Okanagan mom competes for fitness greatness

Taelor Gaschnitz is competing in the Ms Health and Fitness 2019 competition

Update: Crews knock down fire at construction site by Gyro Beach

Kelowna fire crews responded to a fire at Richter Street and Lakeshore Road

Most Read