Vernon veteran pens battlefield poem

Sluggin’ Jerry left and right
Having lots of fun
Till one night we caught him right
Now he is on the run
We licked you on the beaches
Chased you through the towns
You’re not safe if we reach you so lay that Luger down
We will push you across the rivers
And through the fields of grain
You will wish you never heard of
The Normandy campaign
We will blast you in the day time
And mess you
Up at night when we get through with you
You’ll be an awful sight
Lay the Luger down kid
Lay that Luger down
Luger lugging Ludwig
Lay that Luger down
Lay that Luger down kid
You haven’t got a chance
Luger lugging Ludwig
You’re all washed up in France
David Janicki, 1944