A look at the old Vernon Jubilee Hospital building, shortly after construction, in 1901

With its current foundation’s annual Light a Bulb campaign well underway, here’s a look at the front of the old Vernon Jubilee Hospital shortly after its construction in 1901. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #033)

With healthcare so prominent in the news in 2020, it’s fitting we take a look at one of the central locations of waging battle against sickness and disease.

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital has undergone a few transformations over the years but remains vital to the needs and well-being of residents throughout the North Okanagan.

Courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, here’s what VJH looked like in 1901!

