Vernon’s recreation facilities mismanaged

I have written council three times in the past three months and nothing is happening.

I am one of a multitude who have complained how unavailable this pool and the weight room is for drop-ins.

I value my swimming but have issue after having no alternative pool choice – to be told that the lanes are rented out until 8:15 p.m. or before 8 a.m. or at lunch hours.

So one lane for all range of swimmers and water walkers while entire sections of the pool are rented for four or zero swimmers while 10 of us are battling it out in one lane.

Furthermore, if you want to rent out the weight room all morning then I suggest the city rent “other” buildings to accommodate their recreation curriculum.

This city has a dismal record for accommodating true fitness around the clock for non-paid lesson participants.

Time for job reviews – these positions are paid by us citizens and we are not happy.

Linda Albert

