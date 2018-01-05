Water woes

LETTER: Cost of utilities in Vernon is driving tax base away

Well I see different levels of government are addressing the homeless situation, with building low income housing. Which is well and good. But I don’t think they have taken into consideration the cost of utilities? Some units will be three bedroom, so if you take a family with three adults and two children, just their water bill will be more then their rent. So what’s going on with the water district and their rates? Are the citizens subsidizing the developers, or are businesses not paying their fair share? Something is very wrong with a water system, when three adults and one young child have a water bill over $800, when they are trying to conserve as much as possible. What is the cause, mismanagement, lack of certain people not paying their share, treating irrigation water, if it’s the irrigation being done with treated water, then is it not feasible to separate the two, yes expensive to begin with, and more expensive for the farmers to begin with, but over time costing less each year after the initial charge, and then becoming quite a bit less then now. Something has to give, as people are going to start to move to a less expensive area, or with seniors, buy an RV and park in the box store lots a couple night a week, here and there up and down the valley, and in an RV park now and then, driving the tax base down. There has to be an answer, because even the middle class are going to start having to really consider if the cost of living here is worth it? It would be nice to see Vernon grow as it should, but it has to be cost competitive, with other areas, or it won’t.

Frank Adams

