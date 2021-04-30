Wild Sky Sisters: Cosmic unconditional love

Taurus Season: Slow + Steady Wins the Race

The energy in the sky is shifting. We are moving from Yang energy – Cardinal Fire to Yin energy – Fixed Earth.

Taurus People get a rap for being the stubborn bull of the zodiac and while that may be true in part, it is only due to their steady nature. Taurus season gives us slow, sensual pleasures of what it means to be alive.

On an elemental level, Taurus is Fixed Earth. This is what sustains all life. At this time of the year, we encourage you to take stock of what projects you’ve started and what needs adjustment or dedication. What needs consistency and day-to-day devotion to be seen through? What is worth it to you?

Taurus is where we find our values. Make a list of all the values you can think of (or find a list on the Internet). For example: freedom, love, acceptance, recognition, risk, security, comfort. Once you have a big list, circle three.

That’s what Taurus season wants you to focus on. Imagine a baby starting to crawl and walk. How can you take steady steps, over and over, to make those values come alive? Even if you falter, knowing where you’re going and WHY you want to get there is important to your success.

Where we find Taurus in our charts is where we are steady and reliable for ourself and others. What house is your Taurus?

Our work during this transit is to see projects through. We are all responsible for building this new world. What work is in alignment with your values? If you’re unclear, take time in nature. Fixed earth is like the earth beneath our feet – always there to hold us when the going gets rough.

EARTHING

A beautiful practice that can feel grounding and nourishing to your nervous system is walking barefoot in nature. Find a yard, a forest trail with soft moss or a garden. Get your feet in the dirt, the sand, the soil. Even placing barefeet on cement (a grounding current) for 15 minutes a day can help us to feel more regulated.

This season helps you feel and heal with earth.

