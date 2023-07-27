You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)

You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

To stay informed on community news and events, bookmark Vernon Morning Star website

In light of the Online News Act, Meta has stated it will be removing Canadian journalism from Facebook in the coming days.

While our time on that particular platform is running short, we’re not going anywhere.

Our collective passion and commitment to bring you the news that matters most is unwavering.

Fires. Crime. Elections. Community Events. Sports team wins. Birthdays. Volunteering and grass-roots movements.

Through it all, we’ve been there to chronicle all that our community has been and all that it can be.

When you need us, we tell the stories that inform and hopefully share something new about your community you didn’t know before.

So how can you stay informed?

We thank you for supporting the work we do,

Vernon Morning Star

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
