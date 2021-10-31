Call of the paddle brings out crazies to Coldstream beach on Halloween

More than 40 paddlers adorned in costumes took advantage of ideal conditions for a late-season paddle on the waters of Coldstream’s Kal Lake Halloween Sunday afternoon.

Organized by the neighbouring Kalavida Surf Shop, those interested in heading out on the water dressed up in their Halloween finest could win prizes for best costume.

Rental boards were available by donation to the local food bank. The Rail Trail Cafe provided snacks and bevvies.

Those dressed up as witches, warlocks Halloween villains from the movies, and one man in an orange tuxedo, Jeff Daniels’ character from Dumb and Dumber, enjoyed gorgeous sunshine, no wind (save for a wake from a boat out toward the middle of the lake across from the Kalamalka Country Club towing a wakeboarder) and glass-like water for the paddle, which began at 2:30 p.m.

Paddling

