Volunteer Patti Ferguson (left) joins Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce staffers Carol Hill-Lonergan (centre) and Jenna Churchill for the annual planting of marigolds along the City of Armstrong’s Marigold Mile along Pleasant Valley Road. (Chamber photo) Volunteers Jack and Kenzie Gyorkos were among those who helped replant marigolds along the City of Armstrong’s Marigold Mile on Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday, May 27. (Chamber photo) Planting marigolds on a hot, sunny morning can be exhausting work as Aidan Holloway found out while volunteering during the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Marigold Mile planting event Wednesday, May 27, on Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Road. (Chamber photo) Volunteers of all ages took part in the annual Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s replanting of the Marigold Mile along Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday, May 27. (Chamber photo) The Walkden family from Spallumcheen’s Orchard Blossom Honey was among the volunteers planting marigolds along the City of Armstrong’s Marigold Mile on Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday, May 27. The annual event is organized by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. (Chamber photo)

Twice the rain discouraged an annual Armstrong beautification event.

Not a third time, though.

Organized by the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, students and volunteers took part on a gorgeous, sunny Wednesday morning, May 27, in planting flowers along a stretch of road known in the city as the Marigold Mile.

The volunteers planted marigolds in the hot sun along a stretch of Pleasant Valley Road.

READ MORE: Armstrong’s Marigold Mile replanted



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.