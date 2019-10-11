PHOTOS: Armstrong Demolition Derby returns with a bang

Drivers will be cheered on, as usual, by a large, enthusiastic crowd Sunday, as the annual Armstrong Demolition Derby takes centre stage at the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo) Prize money totalling $13,000 will be up for grabs Sunday as the Armstrong Demolition Derby returns to the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo) Crash, bash, metal mayhem and merriment at its finest. The annual, highly popular Armstrong Demolition Derby returns Sunday to the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo) Station wagons, hilariously decorated vehicles and more will try to win $13,000 in prize money at Sunday’s annual Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo) Trucks, cars, vans, powerwheels. All will be in the centre ring at the IPE Grounds Sunday as the annual Armstrong Demolition Derby returns. (Morning Star - file photo)

As one fan wrote on the event’s Facebook page, “Call your mom, grandma, auntie, sister or whoever is hosting Thanksgiving dinner and say, ‘we can’t do it on Sunday because we have to go to the Armstrong Demolition Derby.’”

Yes, the popular merry metal mayhem event returns to the IPE Grounds Sunday morning. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the crashing and bashing action begins at 11:30 and will run through most of the afternoon.

Trucks, cars, vans and powerwheels will compete in front of an anticipated sold-out crowd for $13,000 in prizes.

Food vendors and beverage garden will be available but please bring money, as everything on-site is cash only.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and kids 10 and under get in free if accompanied by an adult.

