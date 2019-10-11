PHOTOS: Armstrong Demolition Derby returns with a bang

Drivers will be cheered on, as usual, by a large, enthusiastic crowd Sunday, as the annual Armstrong Demolition Derby takes centre stage at the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo)
Prize money totalling $13,000 will be up for grabs Sunday as the Armstrong Demolition Derby returns to the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo)
Crash, bash, metal mayhem and merriment at its finest. The annual, highly popular Armstrong Demolition Derby returns Sunday to the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo)
Station wagons, hilariously decorated vehicles and more will try to win $13,000 in prize money at Sunday’s annual Armstrong Demolition Derby at the IPE Grounds. (Morning Star - file photo)
Trucks, cars, vans, powerwheels. All will be in the centre ring at the IPE Grounds Sunday as the annual Armstrong Demolition Derby returns. (Morning Star - file photo)

As one fan wrote on the event’s Facebook page, “Call your mom, grandma, auntie, sister or whoever is hosting Thanksgiving dinner and say, ‘we can’t do it on Sunday because we have to go to the Armstrong Demolition Derby.’”

Yes, the popular merry metal mayhem event returns to the IPE Grounds Sunday morning. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the crashing and bashing action begins at 11:30 and will run through most of the afternoon.

READ MORE: Armstrong Demolition Derby a muddy mess

Trucks, cars, vans and powerwheels will compete in front of an anticipated sold-out crowd for $13,000 in prizes.

Food vendors and beverage garden will be available but please bring money, as everything on-site is cash only.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and kids 10 and under get in free if accompanied by an adult.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: North Okanagan runners separated by one second

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Armstrong Demolition Derby returns with a bang

Popular, anticipated event goes Sunday at the IPE Grounds

North Okanagan students to host candidate forum

Event is open to the public Tuesday, 6 p.m. Kalamalka campus of Okanagan College

Vintage car club donates tools to Vernon Secondary

North Okanagan Vintage Car Club’s gift benefits current and future students: teacher

Okanagan-Shuswap cold front over in time for Thanksgiving

You can add a little seasonal weather to your turkey dinner this long weekend

Plants and prints to prevail at Vernon art gallery exhibit

Resident artist Zoe Cilliers hosts a pop-up art show at the Caetani Studio Gallery on Oct 29-30

Election 2019: Kyle Delfing – PPC candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Kyle Delfing is running for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates present platforms at forum in Summerland

Six candidates offer views on taxation, spending, energy and trade

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss issues

Candidates in upcoming federal election answer questions about needs of the riding

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

Against All Odds: Penticton resident looks back at receiving three kidneys in 32 years

David Folstad received his third successful kidney transplant in Vancouver in April

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read