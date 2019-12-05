PHOTOS: Clean-up at Penticton’s Esplanade Park extensive

City crews collected 1,200 used and discarded syringes from Esplanade Park, Monday. Photo submitted
Couches, makeshift stairs, garbage, mattresses and other waste was also gathered by the crew. Photo submitted
After crews completed a clean-up of the area. Photo submitted
A sign left in the park. Photo submitted

Photos released by the City of Penticton show just how extensive the clean-up at Esplanade Park was earlier this week.

The Penticton Western News previously reported that a city clean-up crew collected 1,200 used and discarded syringes from a downtown park after a large homeless encampment was moved out.

The clean-up of the park and the immediate surrounding area resulted in the eviction of multiple campers and the removal of a significant amount of waste.

In addition to the syringes that were picked up, couches, makeshift stairs, garbage, mattresses and other waste was gathered by the crew of 12 city staff.

The crew spent seven hours on this task on Monday, and work is still ongoing and will continue into next week, according to the city hall.

The refuse cleared from the area will be brought down from the hillside to the beach area, where the fire department will burn it, likely in the spring.

[Photos courtesy of the City of Penticton]

