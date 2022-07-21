PHOTOS: Countback determines Spallumcheen ladies golf event champ

Deb Heale from the host Spallumcheen Golf and Country gets out of sand trouble on the 10th hole during the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Revelstoke’s Heather Duchman follows her tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club during the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Zdenka Brokes from the Osoyoos Golf and Country Club lines up a putt on the 10th green at the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20, at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Golfers in the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament held Wednesday, July 20, at the Spall Golf and Country Club, were given a surprise of a fly-by the Vernon Flying Club’s Snowflakes formation group. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Barb Lanz of Kelowna does her best to stay cool in scorching conditions, walking the 18 holes of the 2022 Spallumcheen Ladies Open Golf Tournament held Wednesday, July 20, at the Spall Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Ann Keir from Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club drains a put on the 10th hole at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club during the 2022 Spall Ladies Open Golf Tournament Wednesday, July 20. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A countback on scorecards was needed to determine the winner of the annual Spallumcheen Golf Club’s Ladies Open golf tournament north of Vernon Wednesday, July 20.

Lynda Palahniuk of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club won the top prize of $150. She shot a 76 over the 18-hole event as did Bev Kellerman of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort and Katrina LeNoury of the host club.

Heather Smuin of Tobiano Resort near Kamloops was fourth at 79, and Stephanie Shykora from Black Mountain near Kelowna rounded out the top-five with an 80.

The overall low net winner was Diane Oakden of Spall with a net 65 score. She also collected $150.

The complete results are below:

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Kellerman, 76 (R)

2nd low gross: Lenoury 76

3rd low gross: Smuin 79

4th low gross: Shykora 80

1st low net: Collette Burns, Spallumcheen, 67

2nd low net: Mary Lukacs, Spallumcheen, 68

3rd low net: Gaetane Daigle, Shadow Ridge (Kelowna), 70

4th low net: Marion Radcliffe, Sunset Ranch (Kelowna), 72 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: KerryLynn Richard, Sunset Ranch, 86

2nd low gross: Neva Gigliuk, Spallumcheen, 87

3rd low gross: Marsha Allen, Revelstoke, 89

4th low gross: Kim Croot, Spallumcheen, 92

1st low net: Diane Fish, Surrey Ladies Club, 69

2nd low net: Jewlie Milligan,Spallumcheen, 70

3rd low net: Laurie Arthur, Spallumcheen, 72

4th low net: Terry-Mae Sinclair, Salmon Arm, 74

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Donna Rollier, Salmon Arm, 95 (R)

2nd low gross: Paige Tracey-Welwood, Shuswap Lake Golf, 95

3rd low gross: Diana Welt, Spallumcheen, 98

4th low gross: Deb Heale, Spallumcheen, 99

1st low net: Linda Nicolas, Black Mountain, 70

2nd low net: Darcie Wright, Spallumcheen, 72

3rd low net: Sheren Kripps, Spallumcheen, 76

4th low net: Zdena Brokes, Osoyoos Golf and Country Club, 77 (R)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Judy Poole, Shadow Ridge, 98

2nd low gross: Gilian Kilgour, Spallumcheen, 100

3rd low gross: Kay Cornish, Spallumcheen, 105

4th low gross: Terry Logan, Spallumcheen, 108

1st low net: Gloria Tewnion, The Dunes Golf (Kamloops), 71

2nd low net: Linda Macleod, Spallumcheen, 72

3rd low net: Arlene Spearman, Spallumcheen, 75 (R)

4th low net: Audrey Wiwchar, The Dunes Golf, 75

KP 1st flight: Lukacs

KP 2nd flight: Cathie Mclaren

KP 3rd flight: Wright

KP 4th flight: Linda Bridgeman

Long Drive 1st flight: Shykora

Long drive 2nd flight: Deb Stenerson

Long drive 3rd flight: Bernie Mahapatra

Long drive 4th flight: Poole

