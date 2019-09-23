Photos: Dog agility on full display in Lumby

Once home to softball players showing their abilities, Lumby’s Royals Stadium was opened on the weekend to four-legged athletes with plenty of talent.
Dog’O’Pogo – An Okanagan Agility Group hosted a Limited AAC Sanctioned Agility Trial for dogs of all shapes and sizes Saturday and Sunday at the village ballpark.
The trials featured two alternating rings on the grass in front of esteemed judges Christine Woodley and Kim Reed.
According to the club’s website, agility started in England more than 40 years ago. It is a sport in which all dogs regardless of breed (purebred or mixed) can participate and have fun.
Agility is a timed obstacle course for dogs. There are many interesting obstacles through which the dog must maneuver; a dash into a tunnel, along a raised dog walk, through a tire, onto a pause table for a five-second count, up and over the A-frame, carefully along the tilting teeter, over the jumps, through the chute and in and out through the weave poles and across the finish line.
Speed is vital but dog control is equally important. Each piece of equipment has its own unique challenges. The dog walk, teeter and A- frame, for example, all have yellow end zones which the dog must hit with a paw or faults are accumulated.
