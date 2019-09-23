Photos: Dog agility on full display in Lumby

Speed is of the essence, but other factors come into play during dog agility trials. The Dog’O’Pogo - An Okanagan Agility Group hosted sanctioned agility trials on the weekend at Lumby’s Royals Stadium. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Jumps, tunnels, tires, teeter-totters, poles. They’re all part of the equipment used in the sport of dog agility, and the Dog’O’Pogo - An Okanagan Agility Group hosted sanctioned trials on the weekend at Lumby’s Royals Stadium. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Control is just as crucial as speed in the sport of dog agility. The Dog’O’Pogo - An Okanagan Agility Group hosted two days of sanctioned trials on the weekend at Lumby’s Royals Stadium. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
All dogs regardless of breed (purebred or mixed) could participate and have fun at Lumby’s Royals Stadium on the weekend as Dog’O’Pogo - An Okanagan Agility Group hosted two days of sanctioned trials over the weekend. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Once home to softball players showing their abilities, Lumby’s Royals Stadium was opened on the weekend to four-legged athletes with plenty of talent.

Dog’O’Pogo – An Okanagan Agility Group hosted a Limited AAC Sanctioned Agility Trial for dogs of all shapes and sizes Saturday and Sunday at the village ballpark.

The trials featured two alternating rings on the grass in front of esteemed judges Christine Woodley and Kim Reed.

READ MORE: New Dog O Pogo facility shines in Coldstream

According to the club’s website, agility started in England more than 40 years ago. It is a sport in which all dogs regardless of breed (purebred or mixed) can participate and have fun.

Agility is a timed obstacle course for dogs. There are many interesting obstacles through which the dog must maneuver; a dash into a tunnel, along a raised dog walk, through a tire, onto a pause table for a five-second count, up and over the A-frame, carefully along the tilting teeter, over the jumps, through the chute and in and out through the weave poles and across the finish line.

READ MORE: Okanagan dogs impress

Speed is vital but dog control is equally important. Each piece of equipment has its own unique challenges. The dog walk, teeter and A- frame, for example, all have yellow end zones which the dog must hit with a paw or faults are accumulated.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Photos: Armstrong Shamrocks, Team Slovakia unite through lacrosse

Just Posted

Photos: Armstrong Shamrocks, Team Slovakia unite through lacrosse

Final score irrelevant - Armstrong won handily - as sports and sportsmanship take front seat

Communities scare up food bank donations

Vote for your favourite scarecrow in Armstrong-Spallumcheen with food ballot

Photos: Dog agility on full display in Lumby

Village’s Royals Stadium site of two days of sanctioned trials, hosted by Dog’O’Pogo agility group

Armstrong blossoms at Communities in Bloom awards

City wins pair of honours, as does District of Sicamous, at provincial awards gala in Coquitlam

Block Watch, FireSmart programs pitched to North Okanagan residents

RDNO gives presentation on both programs to residents of Electoral Area C BX-Silver Star

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Morning Start: What percentage of the world is left-handed?

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 23.

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

B.C. Lions hype-man marks 15 years of cheers

Crazy P cheers, chants, bangs his drum and spreads a message of love

Internet speed testing implemented in the CSRD

Test results will be tracked to find areas where improvement is needed.

Former South Okanagan resident found dead in Alberta

Candace Deleeuw was reported missing Sept. 16

Most Read