PHOTOS: Dogs on display in Lavington

The Vernon and District Kennel Club hosted its annual Dog Show, featuring more than 300 dogs, on the weekend at Lavington Community Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

More than 300 dogs were strutting their stuff in Lavington over the weekend.

The Vernon and District KennelClub hosted its Dog Show at Lavington Community Park.

Among the events held over the weekend were Junior Obedience; Breeder/Owner/Handler competition; Finnish Lapphund Club of Canada Specialty; Labrador Retriever Club of Canada Regional and National Specialties; and BC All Terrier Club Booster.

Vernon and District Kennel Club was formed in 1963 by a group of purebred dog breeders and fanciers led by Col. William Lamb, who became the first president. Col. Lamb had English Setters.

The first dog shows were held in Polson Park in Vernon. Later the club held its show on their own grounds on Buchanan Road in Coldstream, then as the show grew and rigs got bigger, they moved the show for a few years to Lumby and finally found a home for it in Lavington where it has been held since about 2002.



