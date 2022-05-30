PHOTOS: Good guy Garrod leads way at Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s

Wally Garrod (from left), wife, Marilyn, and sons Wade and Chad were the honoured family for the return of the North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 29, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon was one of 21 locations across B.C. that saw the return of the Walk For Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 29. Close to 150 showed up for the event at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Close to 150 people were walking for somebody at the return of the North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 29, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Bonnie (front) and Trishauna from Forge Valley Fitness helped the crowd of nearly 150 get good and warmed up for the start of the North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 29, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Marilyn Garrod (centre),wife of North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s 2022 honouree Wally Garrod (left), and joined by sons Wade (far right) and Chad, describes life with a person with the dreaded dissease to the crowd of 150 prior to the walk. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Singer Duane Marchand (right), accompanied by Johnny Correia, kept the crowd entertained prior to the start of the North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 29, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Jo Peterson (left) and Debbie Church got in some practice laps before the start of the North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s Sunday, May 29, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

It was Wally’s World at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Wally Garrod of Vernon, retired sawmill filer, 78, and his family of wife, Marilyn, and sons Wade and Chad, were the honoured guests for the return of the North Okanagan IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s, which returned to the region Sunday, May 29, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park at Okanagan College.

It was the first time the event had been held since 2019 because of COVID.

Wally was diagnosed with frontotempural, an umbrella term for a group of rare disorders that primarily affect the areas of the brain associated with personality and behaviour.

While Marilyn would later share a poignant tale of life with Wally after the diagnosis, and the help she and her family received from the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C., with the crowd of close to 150 people, you couldn’t wipe the smile off her husband’s face.

Garrod chatted and shook hands with members of Vernon’s Men’s Shed group, which Garrod is a part of. They came out to support their brother.

“This day feels great,” said Garrod, who was born in Salmon Arm and his lived entire life in the North Okanagan-Shuswap save for a few years down under in Australia and New Zealand, training Aborigines how to work in the sawmill as Garrod said he worked in every mill in the Kiwi country.

“All the guys here supporting me, Lyn (Marilyn) and having my boys here…it’s great.”

The Garrods took the event’s official first step and were determined to finish a pair of laps around the oval track at GVAP.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraising event in support of people affected by dementia.This year, the society returned to in-person walks in 21 locations across B.C., including Vernon.

Local event chairperson Patrick Vance – whose beloved grandmother was a victim of the disease – said the North Okanagan event rebranded to include nine North Okanagan-Shuswap municipalities: Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby, Lumby, Lake Country, Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Terry Rysz, Mayor of Sicamous, and Lake Country councillor Cara Reed joined local politicians Teresa Durning and Kelly Fehn from Vernon, and Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick in participating.

The national event last May saw about 10,000 Canadians show their support for people affected by dementia, and raised more than $800,000 in B.C.

Locally, said Vance, more than $10,000 was raised, and the 2022 goal is to top that amount.

More than 70,000 people suffer or are afflicted with dementia in B.C., and Vance said that number is expected to double in the next 12 years.

Donations generate 70 per cent of the funds used to run programs by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

