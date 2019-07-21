PHOTOS: Grindrod Days brings smiles

From the roar of the antique tractors, to the roars (OK screams) of people trying to hang on to Angus, the mechanical bull, there was plenty of fun and frivolity Saturday at the 13th annual Grindrod Days celebration.
Community residents and visitors gathered at Grindrod Park starting with a pancake breakfast, and followed by events such as the Antique Tractor Parade, face painting, obstacle race and kids’ games including the always popular sack races.
