PHOTOS: Grindrod Days brings smiles

The Antique Tractor Parade was part of the fun and frivolity Saturday at the annual Grindrod Days celebrations at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Old-fashioned fun and games, such as sack races, were part of the festivities Saturday at the annual Grindrod Days celebration at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Neka Dudgeon readies to ride Angus the mechanical bull Saturday at the annual Grindrod Days celebrations at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Horses and their four legs, and tractors with their four wheels, were prominently displayed Saturday at the annual Grindrod Days celebration at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Tractors from days gone by were on display before and after the Antique Tractor Parade, part of the annual Grindrod Days celebration Saturday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Blowing bubbles is always part of the fun at Grindrod Days, held Saturday at Grindrod Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

From the roar of the antique tractors, to the roars (OK screams) of people trying to hang on to Angus, the mechanical bull, there was plenty of fun and frivolity Saturday at the 13th annual Grindrod Days celebration.

Community residents and visitors gathered at Grindrod Park starting with a pancake breakfast, and followed by events such as the Antique Tractor Parade, face painting, obstacle race and kids’ games including the always popular sack races.

