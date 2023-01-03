PHOTOS: High school athletics get boost from Greater Vernon Alumni basketball

Megan Rouault (left) tries to prevent Jesse Brown from getting to the baseline during the return of the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament, held Dec. 26 and 27 at Vernon Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Salmon Arm’s Tenille Brown (dark shirt) tries to fend off a pair of Vernon-Fulton defenders during the return of the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament Dec. 26 and 27 at Vernon Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Howard Barton (with ball) goes up past Brett Rouault for two points during the all-Fulton final of the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament, held Dec. 26 and 27 at Vernon Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Happy Nahal (with ball) gets defender Karanmeet Khatra up in the air during the all-Fulton final at the return of the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament, held Dec. 26 and 27 at Vernon Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The event no doubt helped the makers of painkillers and pain relief balms and gels.

But the big winners of the return of the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball (GVAB) tournament, after a two-year COVID break, were local high school athletic programs and charities.

The GVAB, held Dec. 26 and 27 at Vernon Secondary School, raises money for local scholarships, charities and high school athletic programs. The previous five tournaments pre-COVID raised more than $30,000, funds that are given back as academic-athletic scholarships to local high schools to help kids with financial barriers play sports.

Money is also given to local charities.

“I’d guess our bottom line (this year) would be approximately $7,500 which will be given out as scholarships and contributions to athletics departments of winning schools,” said tournament organizer Jeff Samuel.

In the Competitive Division’s all-Fulton Secondary Alumni final, the Fulton Hawks defeated the Old Maroons 72-57. The Seaton Bucketeers got by VSS’s Malcolm’s Palcolms to take third place.

The Old VSS Panthers defeated the Singles Team 87-63 to win the Rec Division final.

Players representing almost all Vernon high-schools as well as Armstrong, Lumby, and Salmon Arm (varying in age from 16 to almost 50) take part in the fun event.

“The annual GVAB tournament is a meaningful example of building a better community through athletics,” said Dale Olson, Clarence Fulton Secondary’s athletics director. “Through this initiative, our athletics program receives financial support to give students equal access to participation in our extracurricular activities.”

