PHOTOS: Love where you live? Take a photo and enter to win a trip to Yukon

Vancouver, BC Photo by Jim Hatch
Victoria, BC Photo by Sarah Nicole Faucher
Pitt Lake, BC Photo by Ashley Balston
Summerland, BC Photo by Nicole Hunziker-Basler
Crescent Beach, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Sorrento, BC Photo by Ann Steenhuysen
Steveston, BC Photo by Carmen Arcilla
Vancouver, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
English Bay, BC Photo by Grant Crawford
Victoria, BC Photo by Jon Snell
Deep Bay, BC Photo by Nathan Morassut
Kalamalka Lake, BC Photo by Marlene Leroux
Nemaiah Valley, BC Photo by Jesaja Class
North Saanich, BC Photo By Kim Passmore

Entries from the London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are showcasing the best locales from destinations across Western Canada. Starry backyard views, coastlines, bright light cities, and more are being entered to win a selection of prizes.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

To enter click here.


