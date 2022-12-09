PHOTOS: North Okanagan ranch rounds up Victorian Christmas

Santa Claus makes an appearance at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Victorian Christmas, which is on again Dec. 10 and 11, and Dec. 17 and 18. (Jennifer Blake Photo) Gingerbread - or mini-wheats and pretzels - houses are part of the displays for the Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Victorian Christmas, on again Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, and Dec. 17 and 18. (Jennifer Blake Photo) Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…(Jennifer Blake Photo) …are part of the attractions during Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Victoria Christmas weekends Dec. 10 and 11, and Dec. 17 and 18. (Jennifer Blake Photo) The B.C. Express Co. stagecoach sits in its depot, on display for those to view during the Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Victorian Christmas weekends Dec. 10 and 11, and Dec. 17 and 18. (Jennifer Blake Photo) Even the animals take a breather from the hustle and bustle of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Victorian Christmas weekends. There are four more opportunities to catch an old-fashioned Christmas at the ranch: Dec. 10 and 11, and Dec. 17 and 18. (Jennifer Blake Photo)

Chestnuts literally roasting over an old-fashioned fire are part of the fun and tradition at Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen during their Victorian Christmas weekends.

This year’s event started Dec. 3 and 4, continues this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, and wraps up Dec. 17 and 18 with a bonfire, s’mores, roasting chestnuts on an open fire, wagon rides, letters to Santa, gingerbread house competition and photos with Father Christmas.

The O’Keefe Ranch remains pet friendly with furry family members welcome, (but on a leash, please).

Victorian Christmas also provides a great opportunity for pet owners to have photos of Santa with their pet. Outside of Victorian Christmas, the O’Keefe Ranch allows pets on a leash during daylight hours even when closed.

Returning in 2022 for a second year is cookie train building for kids. Cost to families is $5 per kit.

Victorian Christmas runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

