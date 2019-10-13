PHOTOS: Pumpkins big – really big – and small invade Armstrong IPE Grounds

Erma Main shows off her winning entry at 797 pounds in the largest pumpkin contest during the 19th annual Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 12, at the IPE Grounds. Main beat out her husband, Lloyd, by 47 pounds. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber photo) The Kinshera Performance Troupe kept people entertained throughout the afternoon at the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armstrong’s IPE Grounds. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber photo) The always popular pumpkin launch was part of the festivities at the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armstrong’s IPE Grounds. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Kevin Schmidt’s catapult takes first place in the distance and accuracy competition held at the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armstrong’s IPE Grounds. Schmidt put on a show by lighting fireworks in his pumpkins moments before being launched. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Gourds of all sizes and descriptions were on display Saturday, Oct. 12, at the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival at Armstrong’s IPE Grounds. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Not only could you launch pumpkins, you could paint them Saturday, Oct. 12, during the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival at Armstrong’s IPE Grounds. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Small animals such as baby coats helped catch people’s attention alongside flying pumpkins and such at the 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armstrong’s IPE Grounds. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Lots of water. Lots of fertilizer. Cover so as not to crack the skin.

If you want to know how to grow a large pumpkin, heed the advice of Spallumcheen couple Erma and Lloyd Main.

The wife-husband duo finished one-two, and their son, Russell, was fourth, in the largest pumpkin contest Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival at the IPE Grounds.

Erma’s first-place gourd weighed in at just under 800 pounds – 797 to be exact.

“It would have been more than 800 had we not had an early frost a few weeks ago,” laughed Erma. “We lost three weeks of growing and the pumpkins near the end can grow up to 20 pounds per day.”

While she’d like to say she has bragging rights over Lloyd – whose second-place pumpkin weighed in at 775 pounds – Erma did give credit to hubby.

“He did most of the growing and most of the looking after them,” she said.

Russell’s fourth-place pumpkin weighed in at 675 pounds. Third place went to Kelowna’s Jordan Abbate, who the Mains thought had brought in the winner, but the pumpkin tipped the scales at only 737 pounds.

The two pumpkins were the biggest the Mains have grown.

The Mains plan to use one of their winning pumpkins for Halloween, where they will carve one, put it on the back of their truck, prop it up and use a big light to light the pumpkin, driving around the area with the tailgate down.

Other Main pumpkins will go to Erma’s sister house in Armstrong for Halloween displays.

Pumpkins were launched, catapulted, drawn and carved during the popular festival which, as always, drew a huge crowd for the fun and frivolity.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.