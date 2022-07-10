PHOTOS: Rack ‘em. A look at Vernon Ribfest Revival

Trent Jolliffe of Boss Hog’s is behind that magical barbecue smoke preparing another order at the Vernon Ribfest Revival Sunday, July 10, at Swan Lake Market and Garden. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Gator BBQ was one of two professional ribbers on hand for the Vernon Ribfest Revival Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, at Swan Lake Market and Garden. The lineup proves their product was popular. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Kelly and Misty Tomes of Vernon (clockwise from front left), and kids Steve, Quinn and Haidyn enjoy lunch Sunday, July 10, at the Vernon Ribfest Revival at Swan Lake Market and Garden Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Morning Star publisher Chris Mackie (standing, second from right) was the winner of the media homemade barbecue sauce competition at the Vernon Ribfest Revival Saturday, July 9, at Swan Lake Market and Garden. (Judy Brombale photo) Ribs, chicken and pulled pork, oh my. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was a fairly simple Sunday assignment.

Sometimes, there are perks to working the weekend.

Go take some photos of the Vernon Ribfest Revival at Swan Lake Market and Garden, said interim editor Jennifer Smith. And have some ribs while you’re at it.

Always the team player, I obliged.

I only got to try one of the two professional rib companies’ delectable goodness off the grill, that being a half-rack of beef ribs, slaw and beans (which I didn’t eat. Beans are up there with pickles for me: vile weeds) courtesy of Boss Hog’s.

Even if I wanted to try the ribs or chicken or whatever product from the other company, Gator BBQ, I couldn’t because:

A – the lineups were huge;

B – it was too hot for me to line up again;

C – A half-rack of ribs and slaw was plenty. My college days, when I could have snorked down two racks of ribs, are LONG gone. And probably for the better.

Great job by the organizers and volunteers of Ribfest for putting together an event last-minute, and kudos to Swan Lake Market and Garden Centre for stepping up to become the host venue.

Vernon Ribfest Revival is on until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

