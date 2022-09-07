PHOTOS: Vernon campus welcomes first-year students with fun event

Okanagan College’s Vernon campus hosted an Orientation Day for first-year students Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) W.L. Seaton Secondary graduates Jared Eddy (from left), James Chaun, Nadine Bondt, Elijah LaRose, Novah Gardner and Isabella Krause continue their friendship at Okanagan College as the post-secondary school hosted Orientation Day for first-year students Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Vernon campus. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Students Association general manager Eric Reist served as the emcee for Orientation Day Tuesday, Sept. 6, for first-year students at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Vipers mascot Sniper was hoping to score a learn-to-ski pass between classes from SilverStar Mountain Resort local sales manager Ginny Scott during the Orientation Day for first-year students at Okanagan College Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Vernon campus. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Standing feet away from the amazing aroma of mini donuts. Being offered free pizza slices. Given a chance to win an iPad, summer lake floaties, heck, even an indoor cooking grill.

Jared Eddy and Elijah LaRose – both 18, both friends since Grade 8 at W.L. Seaton Secondary in Vernon – realize college life in general will be different than Orientation Day at Okanagan College (OC).

“Nooooooooo,” laughed LaRose, set to study criminal and social justice, when asked if he expected college life to be like the first day was Tuesday, Sept. 6. “I expect it will be a great experience. I’m looking forward to meeting the people in my class and getting to know them.”

Eddy, who will study business administration, prefers college to be minus the pomp and circumstance of the first day.

“There’s a lot of distractions out here today,” he said.

The purpose of Orientation Day is to give first-year OC students a fun opportunity to see what the college and post-college life is like.

Sponsors and vendors for the event included financial institutions, law firms, child care businesses, food industry representatives, and reps from the Vernon Vipers and SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The event featured a carnival-like theme with freshmen getting the chance to win prizes.

“Mostly, we’re here today giving information on Okanagan College,” said Vernon Students Association general manager and event emcee Eric Reist. “The students have met in their program areas and have been given information on what they can expect this year.”

The 3.5-hour event was held under glorious sunny conditions, a perfect way to welcome the new students along with returning ones and staff.

“It’s been excellent,” said Reist. “We had a packed lecture theatre this morning so it’s all been good.”

Eddy enjoyed the college orientation as he and LaRose met up with some friends near the mini donuts.

“This is a pretty good event,” he said. “It’s been great meeting everyone that will be in my class and seeing what the school is about. The games have been fun. It’s a great atmosphere up here.”

