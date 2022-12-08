PHOTOS: Vernon centre returns festive luncheon

Two legends, one photo. Santa Claus hears the wish list from soon-to-be 100-year-old Helen Sidney, Vernon’s famous debris picker-upper during her daily walks along Bella Vista Road. Sidney, who turns 100 Christmas Eve, was among the guests at the return of the Halina Centre’s Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Betty Tanaka Photo) The Kalamalka Chorus of Vernon’s Sweet Adelines sang Christmas carols prior to the return of the Halina Centre Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Betty Tanaka gets into the festive spirit with a delightful seasonal chapeau at the return of the Halina Centre’s Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher is a pitcher, er, picture of concentration as she pours pink lemonade for guests at the return of the Halina Centre’s Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Manager Diana Williamson welcomes guests to the return of the Halina Centre’s Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media liaison officer Const. Chris Terleski (centre) was among the red-serge-clad members serving refreshments at the return of the Halina Centre’s Seniors Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Rec Centre Auditorium. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Santa and Mrs. Claus served up smiles.

Red-serge-clad RCMP members served up refreshments.

The Kalamalka Chorus of the Sweet Adelines served up songs of the season.

And the Vernon Senior Citizens Recreational Society, better known locally as the Halina Centre, served up food and smiles as its popular Seniors Christmas luncheon returned Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium.

“We are so glad to be able to host this event again after not being able to do so for two years,” said Halina Centre manager and luncheon hostess Diana Williamson.

The 100 or so in attendance enjoyed turkey dinner with all of the fixings, Christmas cake and other assorted desserts, myriads of door prizes from tons of sponsors, carols from the Sweet Adelines and entertainment from magician Leif David in the nearly three-hour gathering.

The annual Seniors Christmas luncheon has been a fixture of the Halina Centre for nearly 50 years.

The first gathering was held in 1973, the same year alderman William Halina officially opened the facility in the Vernon Recreation Complex on Sept. 17, 1973.

The Halina Centre is Vernon’s longest running centre that addresses the social, educational and recreational interests of those 50-plus, helping to enhance the quality of their lives.

The centre will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2023.

