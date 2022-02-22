PHOTOS: Vernon Christian Royals seeded fifth for Okanagan tourney

Salmon Arm King’s Christian Thunder forward Joseph Royal (with ball) draws Vernon Christian School Royals defenders Ben Porter (3) and Ben Tishenko off the ground during the North Zone Senior Boys A Basketball Final Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Christian School Royals forward Ben Porter (with ball) splits the Salmon Arm King’s Christian Thunder defence of Elijah Jansen (7) and Jacob Born for two of his game-high 23 points during the North Zone Senior Boys A basketball final Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Tristan Thompson of the Vernon Christian School Royals goes up for two points during the Royals’ 89-26 romp over Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian Thunder in the North Zone Senior Boys A basketball final Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Ben Porter of the Vernon Christian School Royals (with ball) gets the double-team treatment from Salmon Arm King’s Christian Thunder defenders Elijah Jansen (7) and Jacob Born while Nathan Tishenko (34) and Malaki Baker (5) look on during the North Zone Senior Boys A basketball final Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The North Zone champion Vernon Christian School Royals will take on the host Osoyoos Rattlers in their opening game Thursday, Feb. 24, of the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Basketball Championships in the south Okanagan.

Three berths to the provincial championships March 2-5 will be up for grabs.

The Royals are seeded fifth in the eight-team Valleys, the Rattlers are No. 4.

Kelowna Christian School is the top seed.

The Royals advanced to the Okanagan finals by capturing the North Zone pennant on home court with an 89-26 drubbing of Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian Thunder Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS.

All but one of the 10 Royals got on the scoresheet, led by Ben Porter’s game-high 23 points. Nathan Tishenko added 19 and Zack Barry also reached double digits with 14 points.

Jacob Born was the top scorer for King’s Christian with nine points while Malaki Baker added seven and Elijah Jensen chipped in six.

Vernon Christian broke open a 10-point game in the second quarter, outscoring King’s Christian 30-7 to take a 47-14 lead into the intermission.

READ MORE: Culling’s deuce leads Vernon Vipers past Spruce Kings

READ MORE: Tyler Motte notches 2 points as Vancouver Canucks dump Seattle Kraken 5-2



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boys basketballHigh school sports