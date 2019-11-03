PHOTOS: Vernon dance studio entertains with gala evening

Dancing With The Vernon Stars 2019 contestants Paul Sterritt (left) and Michelle Hill reprise their Mary Poppins’ Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious routine during the City Dance Studio Showcase gala evening Friday, Nov. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon-Salmon Arm City Dance instructors Jens Goerner (left) and Heather Stranks kick off the studio’s Showcase Gala Evening held at the Vernon 29th Street studio Friday, Nov. 1. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Dancing With The Vernon Stars 2019 contestants Paul Sterritt (left) and Michelle Hill wrap up their Mary Poppins’ Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious routine during the City Dance Studio Showcase gala evening Friday, Nov. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon-Salmon Arm City Dance Studio students Tracy Hughes, left, and Richard Sinicins perform a Viennese waltz for an appreciative crowd at the studio’s Showcase Gala Evening at its 29th Street facility in Vernon Friday, Nov. 1. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming takes wife Mary-Ann Reid for a twirl on the dance floor during the Vernon-Salmon Arm City Dance Studio’s Showcase Gala Evening Friday, Nov. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming thanks his wife Mary-Ann Reid for a twirl on the dance floor with a kiss during the Vernon-Salmon Arm City Dance Studio’s Showcase Gala Evening Friday, Nov. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon-Salmon Arm City Dance Studio students Tracy Hughes and Orlando Robertson practice a cha-cha during opening dancing at the studio’s Showcase Gala Evening Friday, Nov. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

The outfits were fabulous. The dancing even better.

Vernon-Salmon Arm’s City Dance hosted a Studio Showcase at its Vernon location on 29th Street Friday evening.

The studio put on a gala evening of showcase routines and open dancing.

Instructors Heather Stranks and a caped, hooded Jens Goerner kicked off the evening with a Halloween-inspired performance.

They were joined by couples from the recent Dancing with the Vernon Stars, which included the double award-winning dancing doctors pair of Dr. Aisha Manji and Dr. Nicholas Half reprising their winning cha-cha routine; Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming and his wife, Mary-Anne Reid, doing a waltz; and the couple of Michelle Hill and Paul Sterritt recreating Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke’s Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious dance from Mary Poppins.

READ MORE: Vernon dancing stars raise $178,000 for hospice society

The evening was also used as a rehearsal for the couples taking part in the Dancing With The Shuswap Stars event, to be held Friday, Nov. 22, in Salmon Arm at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

READ MORE: Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

“At City Dance we pride ourselves on offering top quality lessons given by highly trained and experienced instructors in a fun, friendly environment,” said Stranks. “New dancers are always welcome and all levels and styles are taught year-round. Whether you are interested in ballroom, Latin, swing, hip hop, country or tango, City Dance is your go-to place to dance.

“We also host dance parties once per month so that you can practice those great moves you have learned in your classes.”

More information on classes for Vernon and Salmon Arm, along with the studio, can be found here.

