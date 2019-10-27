PHOTOS: Vernon high school volleyball squads block out cancer

Vernon Panthers blockers Ashley Budgen (8) and Sydney Wilson team up to stop Seaton offside hitter Iseult Colclough during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Seniors Girls Volleyball Charity Night fundraiser at Seaton Secondary Thursday, Oct. 24. The Sonics won the match 3-0. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Panthers power hitter Kelsey Watts (6) tries to get the ball through the double block from Madison Gardner (left) and Iseult Colclough of the Seaton Sonics during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night at Seaton Secondary Thursday, Oct. 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Sonics power hitter Rebecca Haberstock (5) tries to get the ball around the block of Sydney Wilson of the Vernon Panthers during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night match at the Seaton gym Thursday, Oct. 24. The host Sonics beat the Panthers 3-0. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Sonics assistant coach (and hilarious evening emcee) Craig Howard hits smashes to his team in warm-up prior to the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night clash between the Sonics and Vernon Panthers. The event was a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The visiting Vernon Panthers got into the spirit of the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night at the Seaton gym by wearing pink shirts for warm-up. The game, which included a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Sonics head coach Troy Lorenson, clad in pink top, greets his charges after warm-up prior to their battle with crosstown rivals Vernon Panthers at the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Charity Volleyball Night at the Seaton gym. The Sonics swept the Panthers 3-0. (Roger Knox-Morning Star) The Seaton Sonics senior girls volleyball team had a boisterous, body-painted-pink cheering section during their match with the Vernon Panthers Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Seaton gym. The game was part of the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night, which raised funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Secondary Grade 11 student Nathan Pelosof manned the concession full of baked goods for the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Charity Volleyball Night at the school. The host Sonics defeated crosstown rivals Vernon Panthers 3-0. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Sonics bench members Runa Howard (from right, white jersey), Rebecca Haberstock and Makenna Lane contemplate action on the floor during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night at Seaton Secondary Thursday, Oct. 24. The Sonics beat city rivals Vernon Panthers 3-0. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Panthers players Kassidy Shaper-Kotter (from left), Sydney Wilson, Kenzie Killingbeck and Emma Baycroft mug for the camera from the bench during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Charity Volleyball Night at Seaton Secondary. The Cats fell 3-0 to the host Sonics. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Sonics blockers Kaia Barker (9) and Madison Gardner stop the kill attempt of Vernon Panthers power hitter Kassidy Shaper-Kotter during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Seaton gym. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seaton Sonics middle Madison Gardner managed to get the ball through the Vernon Panthers double team of Kelsey Watts (6) and Sydney Wilson during the fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society Thursday, Oct. 24, at Seaton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The net was decorated pink. So were the two head referees, Joan Rowan and Christine Castrucow.

Seven teenage males painted the tops of their bodies pink in support of the home team. The home team’s players had pink streaks throughout their hair. Their coach wore a pink golf shirt. Pink baked goods were being sold in the school concession.

The fifth annual Block Out Cancer Senior Girls Volleyball Charity Night Thursday, Oct. 24, in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Seaton gym was certainly in the pink.

The host Seaton Sonics – currently ranked sixth in the B.C. AAA senior girls volleyball rankings – took on their crosstown rivals, the Vernon Panthers, who fell out of the top-10 last week in a game that was secondary to raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

READ MORE: Vernon volleyball team takes spike at breast cancer

Admission was by donation, which got the audience tickets at the raffle table. Buying the baked goods – made with love by the athletes – was by donation. All proceeds go to the Canadian Cancer Society, and final tallies were still being made over the weekend.

“October is breast cancer awareness month, which hits close to home for many people in the Vernon volleyball community,” said event co-organizer Rebecca Haberstock of the Sonics. “This event is in honour of all those affected directly and indirectly by breast cancer.”

In warm-up, the Panthers’ players wore pink T-shirts while the Sonics were clad in white with a pink breast cancer awareness logo T-shirt.

“We are here for a great cause and to show how student-athletes contribute to the community beyond sports,” said Seaton assistant coach and hilarious evening emcee Craig Howard, who gave each player and coach on both teams a special introduction, and who had the crowd making sound effects as the ball was in play.”

On the court, the Sonics swept the Panthers 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.