PHOTOS: Vernon toy run hit among riders

Santa Claus (Rod Mallett, at rear) led more than 100 bikes and riders on the 14th annual Santas Anonymous Society North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Kal Lake Lookout. The event this year was held in memory of Mallett’s wife, Judy, a founding society member who died in 2020. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The 14th annual North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run for the Santas Anonymous Society began Sunday, Sept. 11, at Coldstream’s Kal Lake Lookout. Participants rode out to Lumby’s Oval Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Larry Barker of Lumby (left) discusses his U-Built Trike with Oyama’s Daryl Bruns prior to the start of the 14th annual Santas Anonymous Society North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Butcher Boys employees Vicky D (left) and Charlee S (centre) helped Santas Anonymous Society president Perry Wainwright with a toy and cash drive. The event at the store was held in memory of longtime Butcher Boys employee Judy Mallett (pictured in poster, centre), a founding member of the society who died in 2020. (Andy King Photo) Santas Anonymous Society in the North Okanagan received a plethora of books and toys from its 14th annual North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run held Sunday, Sept. 11. (Contributed)

Asked the name of his homemade trike creation, Lumby’s Larry Barker said, “it depends.”

Depends on whether or not it starts.

“If it starts, it’s ‘Oh Baby.’ If it doesn’t start, well, it’s one of a handful of blue words you can’t print,” laughed Barker Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Kalamalka Lake Lookout.

He was just one of more than 100 bikers and motorcycles preparing to depart on the 14th annual North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run, hosted by the Santas Anonymous Society – and his machine started.

Barker, a retired sawmill welder, created his U-Built Trike with a Ford 289 engine about five or six winters ago, often working on it on weekends.

It’s a nice ride, he said, “like riding an E-Z chair down the highway.”

Barker took part in the toy run after hearing about it just two days before at a Tim Hortons outlet in Vernon.

“Somebody saw my bike and asked me if I was taking part. I said, ‘where is it?’

The toy run began at the Lookout and proceeded out Highway 6 to Lumby and Oval Park. The event was held in memory of Santas Anonymous Society founding member Judy Mallett, who died of cancer in 2020.

Mallett’s husband, Rod, dressed as Santa and led the toy run procession.

Society president Perry Wainwright said it was a record toy run, the most successful he’s been involved with.

“We raised $6,000 and received lots of toys for the upcoming Christmas season as well as birthdays,” said Wainwright.

He paid tribute to the Lumby Lions Club who operated a food and beverage garden for the participants, the Village of Lumby, the Lumby Fire Department and all the volunteers and businesses who sponsored the event.

A very special thank you was sent out to Vicky D at Butcher Boys in Vernon, where Judy Mallet was a longtime employee up to her passing. Butcher Boys did a special toy and cash drive for Santas Anonymous.

READ MORE: North Okanagan motorcyclists rev support in memory of Mallett

READ MORE: Fun-loving Vernon grocery clerk fondly remembered



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisermotorcycleNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSanta ClausVernon