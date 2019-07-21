PHOTOS: Vernon’s Summer Music Festival a hit at Caetani Centre

The Dharma Dolls (Judy Rose, from left, Melina Schein and Tanya Lipscomb) were one of the acts to entertain the big crowd at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon Saturday during the Summer Music Festival. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Vernon-based Cod Gone Wild had the audience tapping their toes through their set at the Summer Music Festival Saturday at the Caetani Cultural Centre on Pleasant Valley Road. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Crowds had plenty of acts to choose from and enjoy at the Summer Music Festival Saturday at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Smiles were a-plenty Saturday during the Summer Music Festival at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Cod Gone Wild fiddle player Susan Aylard concentrates during her group’s set at the Summer Music Festival in Vernon Saturday, hosted at the Caetani Cultural Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre was overrun with Argentinian Beatles Saturday.

Oh and Southern Belles, local lasses and a wild Vernon-based group.

The centre played host to the Summer Music Festival in its backyard.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Caetani Summer Music Festival fired up

The closing act was The Beatles Experience, a tribute group from Argentina. Also taking the stage during the day were songwriter Berry Johnson and Carolyn Anele, the Smith/Fraser Duo, Dharma Dolls (Tanya Lipscomb, Melina Schein, Judy Rose), Cod Gone Wild and Songs of the Southern Belles.

Those who attended not only enjoyed great music to sing and dance to, but laughter and great food as well.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Grindrod Days brings smiles

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Grindrod Days brings smiles

Day-long celebration features antique tractor parade, old-fashioned games, animals and fun

Vernon COPA for Kids program soars

Free flights for kids eight to 17 to introduce them to general aviation draws full field of 1oo

UPDATED: Empty Vernon playbox re-stocked by anonymous donor

North Okanagan Optimist Club’s donated playbox at Lakeview Park had everything removed

Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defaced

Vandals cover colours with white paint sometime overnight Saturday

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

The Adams Lake Indian Band has issued a water qulity notice affecting beaches at three campgrounds.

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Second osprey chick dies, Okanagan web cam off

The second chick in an osprey nest featured on the Town of Osoyoos website has died

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

Fire department helps with body recovery in Okanagan Lake

Penticton fire department assisted the RCMP with the recovery of a body Saturday

Police on scene at Penticton beach

RCMP were at a what is believed to be a crime scene near Skaha Beach Sunday

Most Read