PHOTOS: Vernon’s Summer Music Festival a hit at Caetani Centre

Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre was overrun with Argentinian Beatles Saturday.
Oh and Southern Belles, local lasses and a wild Vernon-based group.
The centre played host to the Summer Music Festival in its backyard.
The closing act was The Beatles Experience, a tribute group from Argentina. Also taking the stage during the day were songwriter Berry Johnson and Carolyn Anele, the Smith/Fraser Duo, Dharma Dolls (Tanya Lipscomb, Melina Schein, Judy Rose), Cod Gone Wild and Songs of the Southern Belles.
Those who attended not only enjoyed great music to sing and dance to, but laughter and great food as well.
