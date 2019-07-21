PHOTOS: Vernon’s Summer Music Festival a hit at Caetani Centre

The Dharma Dolls (Judy Rose, from left, Melina Schein and Tanya Lipscomb) were one of the acts to entertain the big crowd at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon Saturday during the Summer Music Festival. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Vernon-based Cod Gone Wild had the audience tapping their toes through their set at the Summer Music Festival Saturday at the Caetani Cultural Centre on Pleasant Valley Road. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Crowds had plenty of acts to choose from and enjoy at the Summer Music Festival Saturday at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Smiles were a-plenty Saturday during the Summer Music Festival at Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star) Cod Gone Wild fiddle player Susan Aylard concentrates during her group’s set at the Summer Music Festival in Vernon Saturday, hosted at the Caetani Cultural Centre. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon’s Caetani Cultural Centre was overrun with Argentinian Beatles Saturday.

Oh and Southern Belles, local lasses and a wild Vernon-based group.

The centre played host to the Summer Music Festival in its backyard.

The closing act was The Beatles Experience, a tribute group from Argentina. Also taking the stage during the day were songwriter Berry Johnson and Carolyn Anele, the Smith/Fraser Duo, Dharma Dolls (Tanya Lipscomb, Melina Schein, Judy Rose), Cod Gone Wild and Songs of the Southern Belles.

Those who attended not only enjoyed great music to sing and dance to, but laughter and great food as well.



