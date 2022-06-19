PHOTOS: Vintage Vernon car show draws crowds, memories

Old-style vehicles on display at Vernon mall Sunday, June 19, with return of Father’s Day show

Dylan Joly Hallas, 14, from Vernon, checks out the interior of Vernon’s Giovanni James’ 1967 Chevy C10 truck at the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter Father’s Day Car Show Sunday, June 19, at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A little rain Sunday morning did little to dampen the enthusiasm of those taking part in the return of the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show.

After missing the past couple of years due to COVID, the vintage automobiles rolled into the north end parking lot at the Village Green Centre for the three-hour show, which drew hundreds.

On display was everything from Mustangs and Thunderbirds to Edsels and DeSotos.

Those attending could vote for their favourite car and truck.

The club uses the show as a fundraiser, taking monies collected and returning it to the community by purchasing and donating much-needed tools and equipment to high school automotive departments in the Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts.

The Ford Motor Company only made the Edsel for three years, 1958 to 1960. Armstrong’s Ross Lockhart has this 1958 Edsel Pacer. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Speaking of defunct automobiles, Len Zerr of Vernon owns a 1955 Chrysler DeSoto, a model made by the auto giant from 1928 to 1961. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Even the licence plates and dealership tags were vintage on some of the vehicles on display at the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show Sunday, June 19, at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Tanis and Ted Buller from Armstrong enjoy Oyama’s Garry Patt’s 1957 Chev Belair at the Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show Sunday, June 19, at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

This 1978 T-Bird belongs to Butch Stromgren of Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)