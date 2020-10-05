PHOTOS: Women shear locks in Vernon to help friend’s daughter

Forgetting she’s holding clippers and not a microphone, Vernon SUN-FM Sunrise Show co-host Betty Selin interviews Bree Gable of Prince George, centre, and Vernon’s Tanis Marquette, right, Sunday, Oct. 4, prior to the two ladies having their heads shaved by Selin and co-hort Jerhett Schafer in a fundraiser for family friend Harper Hanki. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Prior to getting their own heads shaved for a family friend, Vernon’s Tanis Marquette (right) had one of her ponytails snipped off by fellow head shave fundraiser Bree Gable of Prince George Sunday, Oct. 4, at Vernon’s The Beauty Bar on 27th Street. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
It’s been about 14 years since both Tanis Marquette of Vernon (right) and longtime friend Bree Gable of Prince George could literally feel the wind whip through their hair. That changed Sunday, Oct. 4, at The Beauty Bar in Vernon, when the two pals shaved their heads to support a mutual friend’s daughter, Harper Hanki, one, going through a challenging, expensive health battle. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The last time Vernon’s Tanis Marquette and longtime friend Bree Gable of Prince George could literally feel the wind whipping through their hair was about 14 years ago.

That changed Sunday afternoon thanks to celebrity barbers Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin of SUN-FM’s The Sunrise Show – Clearly, both DJs are more comfortable with microphones in their hands than barber clippers. Marquette and Gable donated their long manes of brunette hair to the concrete outside Vernon’s The Beauty Bar Sunday, Oct. 4.

The two women were doing all they could to raise $30,000 for a mutual high school friend from Prince George, whose one-year-old daughter, Harper Hanki, is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.

In front of more than 20 friends and onlookers, Marquette and Gable sat, er, well, comfortably as Schafer and Selin snipped away.

The event was shown through a live video feed on Facebook in order to avoid drawing a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.

The ladies hoped to raise $30,000 to help with Harper’s treatment. She has been receiving doses of Spinraza, a drug that carries a price tag of $125,000 per shot which is administered via lumbar puncture. What the Hankis are aiming for is a one-time IV treatment with a drug called Zolgensma. The cost of the drug is $2.8 million and it will change Harper’s life.

Harper, who lives in Edmonton, has to receive this drug before the age of two on July 12, 2021.

The pair are more than halfway to their goal through a GoFundMe page for the campaign. You can donate through the page.

There is also an online auction of more than 100 goods donated by the community which can be found on Facebook at Online Auction for Harper Hanki.

Bids opened at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 and will close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

“Thank you so much to the community for the amazing support and generosity,” said Marquette before allowing Gable to snip her two ponytails to kick off the head shave. Gable returned the favour, allowing Marquette to cut her ponytail before both gave way to the Barbers of SUN-FM.

READ MORE: Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisingHair

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested after a teen was hit by an ATV

The collision happened on Postill Lake Road on Sept. 26

Vernon’s Suicide Hill set for a scrubbing

VSS Class of 2020 made their mark for the first time in nearly 40 years, now it’s time to clean

Morning Start: Armadillo shells are bulletproof

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Breast is still best, even during a pandemic, UBC Okanagan research finds

‘Mothering through breastfeeding is the most natural and effective way of caring for the baby, even in these unusual times’

PHOTOS: Women shear locks in Vernon to help friend’s daughter

Tanis Marquette, Bree Gable give up long brunette manes to raise needed funds

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BREAKING: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read