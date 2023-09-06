(Black Press photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders preview 2023 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Haluschak, Wolf talk Seahawks, make Super Bowl choices

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf take a look at the 2023 NFL season.

Discussion includes a look at the playoff prospects for the Seattle Seahawks, how Aaron Rogers will fare in New York, the chances former B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke has of seeing some NFL game action and much more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

