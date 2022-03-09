PODCAST: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares music memories

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.
Shari Ulrich plays everything with strings and sings like a bird, and has a knack for a attracting great musical partners, Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor just to name a few. She talks about finding her son Mike McGee and more, joining Host Peter McCully in studio.
(By the Grace of Goodbye – Ulrich)
