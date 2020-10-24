BC Liberal Party Shuswap candidate Greg Kyllo and wife Georgina celebrate another successful campaign, with preliminary results for the 42nd provincial general election showing Greg winning the riding with a comfortable majority. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

BC Election 2020: Preliminary results show BC Liberal Greg Kyllo winning third term as Shuswap MLA

Kyllo expressed gratitude to voters and supporters as results rolled in on Oct. 24

Greg Kyllo has become accustomed to serving as MLA for the Shuswap riding, but he will have to do it as part of the opposition party to a majority government for the first time.

On Oct. 24, Kyllo and a small group of family and supporters watched as the ballots were counted for the snap election called by BC NDP leader John Horgan in September. As results came in, an NDP majority government seemed to be the most likely outcome.

Although the outcome was different provincewide, Kyllo came out ahead in the Shuswap, securing the riding for the BC Liberals.

According to results reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on election night, Oct. 24, Kyllo won 7,361 of 13,430 counted votes with 87 of 109 polls reporting. Sylvia Lindgren of the NDP had received 4,040 votes and BC Green Party candidate Owen Madden picked up 2,029 votes.

Kyllo said during the campaign he felt the same support from constituents which led him to his election for a second term in 2017.

“I just really want to thank Shuswap residents for their support and for providing the opportunity to continue serving them as their MLA,” Kyllo said.

He also extended thanks to his family and to the campaign staff and volunteers.

“We tried to stay very positive with our campaign… I think if anybody took the time and energy to actually compare the election platforms that were put forward, the BC Liberal platform was clearly the best opportunity to get out of this recession that we’re currently in,” Kyllo said.

“With a healthy economy, governments will have the necessary resources to provide those supports we all rely upon.”

The results from the Oct. 24 ballots show Kyllo comfortably ahead, but mail-in and advance poll ballots are yet to be counted so official election results are not expected until mid November.

Most Read