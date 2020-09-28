BC VOTES 2020: Vernon nurse running for NDP

Harwinder Sandhu, who ran for NDP in 2019 federal vote, is declared Vernon-Monashee candidate

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)

The NDP has its declared candidate in Vernon-Monashee for the upcoming provincial election.

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, won the nomination.

Sandhu finished third out of five in the 2019 federal vote for North Okanagan-Shuswap behind Mel Arnold of the Conservative Party and Cindy Dergaz of the Liberals.

Sandhu joins incumbent Eric Foster of the Liberal Party as confirmed candidates for the provincial riding. Foster is seeking a fourth consecutive term as MLA.

Foster beat out Barry Dorval of the NDP, Keli Westgate of the Green Party and Libertarian Don Jefcoat in the 2017 provincial vote.

Nominations close Friday, Oct. 2.

