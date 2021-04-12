The Sexual Harassment Advice, Response, and Prevention for Workplaces (SHARP Workplaces) program provides free information, advice and education to address workplace sexual harassment throughout BC. Help is available to anyone who has experienced workplace sexual harassment.

The Sexual Harassment Advice, Response, and Prevention for Workplaces (SHARP Workplaces) program provides free information, advice and education to address workplace sexual harassment throughout BC. Help is available to anyone who has experienced workplace sexual harassment.

Creating SHARP Workplaces: Addressing Workplace Sexual Harassment

The #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have created space for someone who has experienced sexual harassment to find the courage to share their stories. Yet, many situations of sexual harassment still go unreported.

A 2018 Angus Reid survey found that over 50 per cent of Canadian women said they experienced sexual harassment at work, while almost 30 per cent said they experienced non-consensual touching at work. Nearly 9 out of 10 use preventive measures to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace. The survey also found little change in the number of women who said they would report from 2014 to 2018.

Community Legal Assistance Society (CLAS) and Ending Violence Association of BC (EVABC) hope to change that with their Sexual Harassment Advice, Response, and Prevention for Workplaces (SHARP Workplaces) program. SHARP Workplaces provides free information, advice and education to address workplace sexual harassment throughout BC. Help is available to anyone who has experienced workplace sexual harassment.

“There are many reasons someone is fearful of coming forward. Sometimes clients aren’t sure if what they experienced was sexual harassment and if they can do anything. With SHARP Workplaces, you can speak to a lawyer to find out,” says Jennifer Khor, Supervising Lawyer for SHARP Workplaces at CLAS.

The SHARP Workplaces legal clinic, operated by CLAS, provides five hours of free, confidential legal advice to anyone who has experienced workplace sexual harassment in BC. A lawyer can advise if the conduct is sexual harassment and explain legal options that may be available. The lawyer may also help to draft or review documents or provide guidance through a legal process.

Sexual harassment can be traumatizing. It often impacts mental and physical health. SHARP Workplaces also provides referrals to services for additional support, such as counselling or employment services.

“Workplace sexual harassment is pervasive; it can occur in any workplace, to anyone. It may happen outside of the workplace. Gender non-binary, Indigenous and racialized persons may experience micro-aggressions. Men find it difficult to admit they are being harassed. We are here to help,” Khor notes.

SHARP Workplaces will also provide free education and training, led by EVABC, to small businesses, non-profits and Indigenous communities to improve understanding of workplace sexual harassment and effectively address it in the workplace. With education, employers are better equipped to prevent workplace sexual harassment and handle situations that arise.

Anyone can access SHARP Workplaces legal advice by calling 604-673-3143 or 1-888-685-6222, emailing SHARPWorkplaces@clasbc.net, or visiting clasbc.net/SHARPworkplaces.

To find out more about SHARP Workplaces training and education, visit the EVABC website.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Optimist Club is hosting its first photography contest for kids aged five to 18 with three themes: Play; Learn; Nature. (File photo)
North Okanagan Optimistic Club hosts youth photo contest

Kids aged five to 18 can enter in three themes: Play; Learn; Nature

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Second COVID case confirmed at Vernon elementary school

Exposure at BX Elementary happened April 6 and 7

Highway 97 being converted to four lanes in April 1990. This photo taken in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #14025)
HISTORY: How the old Highway 97 in Lake Country got new name

Pelmewash Parkway recognizes the First Nations history in Lake Country

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Kieran Ruscheinski (right) sticks close to Vernon Vipers forward Logan Lorenz during Salmon Arm’s 2-1 overtime win in B.C. Hockey League pod play Saturday, April 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Sullivan Mack scores both goals, including beautiful OT winner, in Gorillas’ 2-1 BCHL pod play win over Snakes

Paddlewheel Park off Okanagan Landing Road, Vernon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon council looks to address parking shortage at Paddlewheel Park

City staff are looking into short, medium and long-term overflow parking options

People take part in an anti-curfew protest in Montreal on Sunday April 11, 2021. Hundreds of people gathered in Old Montreal tonight in defiance of a new 8 p.m. curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante
VIDEO: Hundreds defy Montreal’s 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest

Quebec reported 1,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as five additional deaths linked to the virus

These nails were collected off the Campbell Mountain bike trails in Penticton this weekend. Someone placed them all over the trail. (Facebook)
Hundreds of nails placed on popular Penticton bike trail

A mountain biker took to Facebook to warn others about the nails

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Flight with COVID
Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure

Westjet flight on April 5 from Kelowna to Edmonton

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

B.C. Premier John Horgan responds to questions during a postelection news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. British Columbia’s opposition Liberals and Greens acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic has presented huge challenges for Horgan’s government, but they say Monday’s throne speech must outline a coherent plan for the province’s economic, health, social and environmental future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP to bring in throne speech in B.C., Opposition wants coherent plan

Farnworth said the budget will include details of government investment in communities and infrastructure

Most Read