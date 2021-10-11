Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

Podcast: Black Press takes a look at the coming National Hockey League season

The VI Daily/PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press content editor John McKinley preview the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk includes the Vancouver Canucks, projected division and individual award winners, player health and whether the Tampa Bay Lightning can threepeat as Stanley Cup champs.

