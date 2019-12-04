Kelowna’s own Jean Steeves is a 71-year-old finalist for the National Transformation Challenge Competition. (Goodlife Fitness)

240 lbs dead lift no problem for 71-year-old Okanagan woman

Kelowna’s Jean Steeves is a finalist in Goodlife Fitness’ National Transformation Challenge

A Kelowna fitness enthusiast is turning heads in a national competition.

At 71 years old, Jean Steeves is one of nine finalists competing in the National Transformation Challenge Competition being put on by GoodLife Fitness.

Steeves’ impressive transformation was captured in 2018 when she was recorded completing a 240-pound dead lift, a new personal best. The lift was part of a power-lifting competition charity event for the GoodLife Kids Foundation.

On the competition website, Steeves said she didn’t know at first how much the bar was weighted and that the 240 lbs came off the ground far easier than she thought.

READ MORE: Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

READ MORE: Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

Steeves’ journey started in 2012 and has since kicked over 40 pounds and has found confidence and happiness in her new passion.

For more information on the 71-year-old’s journey and to vote for Steeves, visit transformationchallenge.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Just Posted

Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Realtor John Christmas checks his list twice and shares the biggest and best lights in town

Artists with disabilities featured in Vernon art show

Show in conjunction with Internation Day of Persons with Disabilities

Vernon’s True Leaf cannabis sees big uptick in second quarter

Cannabis company saw a 70 per cent increase in its pet division

Special announcement advances Vernon Mounties’ party

Local dignitaries, committee to hold special event before RCMP Appreciation Day

SilverStar excited about future with new owners

‘Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,’ director of marketing says

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

PETS OF THE WEEK: Kaleden Karma Kids need homes after hoarding

Cats are shy, but ready to find new homes

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

240 lbs dead lift no problem for 71-year-old Okanagan woman

Kelowna’s Jean Steeves is a finalist in Goodlife Fitness’ National Transformation Challenge

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

GoFundMe was created after Jason Townsend was involved in crash last Saturday

Most Read