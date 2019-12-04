240 lbs dead lift no problem for 71-year-old Okanagan woman

A Kelowna fitness enthusiast is turning heads in a national competition.

At 71 years old, Jean Steeves is one of nine finalists competing in the National Transformation Challenge Competition being put on by GoodLife Fitness.

Steeves’ impressive transformation was captured in 2018 when she was recorded completing a 240-pound dead lift, a new personal best. The lift was part of a power-lifting competition charity event for the GoodLife Kids Foundation.

On the competition website, Steeves said she didn’t know at first how much the bar was weighted and that the 240 lbs came off the ground far easier than she thought.

Steeves’ journey started in 2012 and has since kicked over 40 pounds and has found confidence and happiness in her new passion.

For more information on the 71-year-old’s journey and to vote for Steeves, visit transformationchallenge.ca.

