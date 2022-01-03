BCHL statement about COVID cancellations. (Screenshot from cowichancapitals.com)

3 BCHL teams have games postponed due to COVID-19

Cowichan Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees sidelined until Jan. 9

Three B.C. Hockey League teams have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees have had their activities paused for the next five days (until Jan. 9) per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

A meeting between the Capitals and Rivermen this Thursday (Jan. 6) is among those postponed. The Capitals have also had their Friday night game in Port Alberni postponed, while the Rivermen have had their Friday night tilt in Nanaimo postponed.

The Vees will have to reschedule games against West Kelowna this Friday and Salmon Arm on Saturday.

No make-up dates have been announced yet.

BCHLCoronavirus

Previous story
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as planned

Just Posted

Hugo goes for a hike in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, where a fire was called in Jan. 3. (Dean Gordon-Smith photo)
Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

Popeyes opened Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 on 27th Street. (Ryan James photo)
New grocery store, restaurants hatching along Vernon street

Flooding at the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland. (GoFundMe)
Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna

Lake Country firefighters helped deliver a healthy newborn baby Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Pixabay)
Okanagan’s first baby girl of 2022 born in Vernon