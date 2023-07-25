Blast from the past — A decade ago, Canadian Barbi Brochu was the first finisher of the swim leg of the 2009 Ultraman, setting a new women’s course record with a 2:42:41. The ultra-endurance race left Penticton in 2014 and returned in 2019. The race returns to the city from July 28 to 30, 2023. (Western News file photo)

3-day, 500-km Ultraman Canada race welcomes athletes to Penticton

Triathlon has scheduled events across the South Okanagan and Similkameen from July 28 to 30

A three-day challenge that only 211 people have successfully completed since 1993 is back in Penticton this weekend.

Ultraman Canada — a more than 500-kilometre endurance race that makes stops in Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Naramata and Princeton — runs from July 28 to 30.

Registration and equipment pickup for the triathlon goes Wednesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 597 Westminster Avenue in Penticton.

Ultraman Canada started in Penticton in 1993 and served as a qualifier for the Kona, Hawaii-hosted world championships until 2014.

Following a five-year hiatus, the event restarted in the Peach City in 2019.

The triathlon requires participants to race 520 kilometres.

The full schedule for this year’s event can be found below:

Friday, July 28

7:30 a.m.: Athletes begin swimming in Okanagan Lake at Manitou Park Beach in Naramata

1:30 p.m.: Swim cut off

7:30 p.m.: Bike cut off at Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls

Saturday, July 29

6 a.m.: Bike start at Skaha Beach in Penticton

6 p.m.: Bike cut off in Princeton

Sunday, July 30

7 a.m.: Run start at the Old Princeton/Summerland Highway

7 p.m.: Run cut off

Athletes on Monday, July 31, will gather for dinner, speeches and an awards ceremony at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Ultraman World Championships — featuring a total of 40 participants, including some from the South Okanagan-hosted race — runs every November in Hawaii.

READ MORE: New record set for Ultraman Canada in Penticton

BikingOkanaganPentictonPrincetonSportsSummerlandSwimming

