Club Shuswap’s oldest member Helen Bobbitt aced the course’s 15th hole on Aug. 12. She was presented with a plaque by course representative Josie Sexsmith. (Club Shuswap Photo)

87-year-old Salmon Arm woman sinks hole-in-one

The Aug. 12 ace is Helen Bobbitt’s fourth.

A hole-in-one is always a remarkable feat, but one scored at Club Shuswap in Salmon Arm proves that golf is a sport for all ages.

The staff at the course were happy to pass off one of their commemorative hole-in-one plaques to 87-year-old Helen Bobbitt, who sunk an ace on the course’s 15th hole on Aug. 12.

Course representative Michael Nash said Bobbitt is the club’s oldest member and the Aug. 12 hole-in-one is the fourth perfect score she has tallied in her life.

Nash added that this may be Bobbitt’s last year golfing, but if it is she will be left with a memorable achievement.


Most Read