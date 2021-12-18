‘A Night For Neil’: Penticton Vees honour Neil Jamieson with 6-0 win against Vernon

The Vees won their 20th game of the season on a night of remembrance in Penticton

The Penticton Vees honoured Neil Jamieson, who passed away in June of 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer, during a pre-game ceremony on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Jamieson’s son, Jackson, was joined by his mother to speak about his father in front of those in attendance. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

It wasn’t just any ordinary night at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday. It was a night for Penticton businessman and fixture of the Vees’ organization, Neil Jamieson, who passed away in June of 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Jamieson’s son, Jackson, spoke in front of the 3163 in attendance just after 7 p.m. to wrap up the pre-game ceremony.

And then, it was time for the Vees to honour Jamieson on the ice.

Penticton (20-2-0-1) defeated the Vernon Vipers in shutout fashion on Friday, winning 6-0 and pushing its win streak to two games.

Luc Wilson and Fin Williams both posted four points, carrying the Vees offensively against their rivals to the north. The two forwards will represent the team at the BCHL All-Star Game on Jan. 15 in Penticton.

The Vees entered the middle frame with a 1-0 lead after a late marker from Wilson. But once the lights came back on the second period, Penticton enjoyed an offensive explosive, scoring four times.

Thomas Pichette, Stefano Bottini, Josh Nadeau and Williams were Penticton’s middle-frame goal scorers.

The Vees captain, Williams, added one more marker in the third for his second of the game, extending his team’s lead to 6-0.

Meanwhile, in the crease, Penticton goaltender Mason Dunsford made his team debut. The former Western Hockey League (WHL) netminder made 13 saves to earn the shutout in his first-ever BCHL start.

On what was pinned as a “Night For Neil”, Penticton honoured the legacy of one of their own with a convincing victory in what was the team’s final home game until New Year’s Eve.

Jamieson became the 16th member of the Vees’ Ring of Honour, joining the likes of Paul Kariya, Brendan Morrison and Ray Ferraro.

The businessman, who served on the team’s ownership group, also acted as the organization’s governor.

Penticton is slated to visit the West Kelowna Warriors (15-9-0-0) on Saturday (Dec. 18) to wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule.

