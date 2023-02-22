Aaron Chan named Vernon Minor Football coach of the year

Chan stepped into a coaching role despite not having any kids of his own in the sport

Despite not having any children playing the sport, Aaron Chan stepped up to the plate to coach a Vernon football team to a successful season.

And now, the Vernon District Minor Football Association (VDMFA) has named Chan its coach of the year for 2022.

Chan is no stranger to the VDMFA as he served as a board member and coach at the Pee Wee and Junior B levels in previous years.

With the growth and popularity of tackle football, the association was able to field two football teams. The only problem was they were lacking experienced coaches.

When Chan was approached about coaching in Vernon again he jumped on the opportunity. With the help of assistant coaches Tim Thorpe and Matt Laporte, the coaching staff drafted a team that was a little inexperienced and undersized. However, the dedicated coaches soon had their players up to speed and competing with the top teams in the division.

Throughout the year, with the help of team manager Kim Cucheran, the coaches did several team bonding events that helped bring the team together. By the end of the season they were a tight-knit group who had tonnes of fun at practice and created friendships that will last long after the football season.

“Aaron genuinely cares for his players and the game of football,” said Devin Rodger, VDMFA board president. “He knows when to be tough and nurturing to his players and as a result they trust him and their confidence in their abilities on the field improved every week. “

Coaches of the VDMFA voted for Chan to be named the coach of the year.

