Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

The club announced the deal, with an average annual value of $1.25 million per year, earlier today (Wednesday).

“We’re pleased to sign Jake to an extension,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He adds physical presence and speed to our line-up and can help create offensive chances when going hard to the net. We look forward to seeing Jake take the next step in his game and consistently contribute to the team’s success.”

Virtanen, 21, recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in a career-high 75 games played with the Canucks last season, additionally setting career highs in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes (46). His 155 hits led all Canucks forwards, while his 46 penalty minutes ranked fourth on the team.

In 140 career NHL games over three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, he has collected 34 points and 93 penalty minutes.

Virtanen, who honed his skills in the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association system and with the Yale Hockey Academy, was drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He also spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, producing 161 points in 192 games.

Virtanen and the Canucks open the NHL regular season on Oct. 3 when they host the Calgary Flames.

