Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has reportedly departed the KHL. (File photo)

Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen reportedly leaves Russian pro hockey team

Abbotsford product had been playing with KHL’s HC Spartak Moscow since October

According to a Russian report, Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has left the Kontinental Hockey League’s HC Spartak Moscow and as a result will now have to pay two-thirds of his remaining contract.

A number of former National Hockey League and North American talent in the Russian-based KHL have canceled their contracts following the Russian invasion into the Ukraine.

The KHL did take a break during the 2022 Winter Olympics and are now in the playoffs.

Virtanen collected 16 points in 36 games in the KHL.

He signed a one-year deal with the team back in September after spending six seasons in the Vancouver Canucks organization.

Virtanen was charged with sexual assault following a Vancouver Police Department investigation in relation to an incident on Sept. 26. 2017. He elected to have his trial by judge and jury and declined a preliminary hearing at his first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Feb. 17.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday (March 9) at 2 p.m.

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie captures gold at 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

