Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen and the Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to go to salary arbitration on Oct. 28. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen and the Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to go to salary arbitration on Oct. 28. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks playing waiting game for new contract

Yale Hockey Academy product files for arbitration with Canucks, hearing set for Oct. 28

Jake Virtanen’s future role in the Vancouver Canucks organization will, in large part, be determined by what happens on or before his arbitration date on Oct. 28.

The 24-year-old Abbotsford native was a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but his rights were qualified by the Canucks on Oct. 6.

Virtanen filed for salary arbitration on Oct. 9, and unless the two sides come to an agreement before his arbitration date, a third party will determine his next contract.

The issue the Canucks currently face is that they have just under $1.05 million of cap space, and would definitely have to make some moves in order to retain the Abbotsford product.

Virtanen’s cap hit last year was $1.25 million, and he signed a two-year deal back in 2018.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Canucks

Many insiders are projecting Virtanen to receive a raise to at least $3 million per season or more based on his production last season. He achieved career highs in goals (18), assists (18) and points (36), but was considered to be a disappointment in the playoffs with just three points in 16 games.

What occurs in salary arbitration is both the player and team submit their expectations for the player’s salary for the coming year. The team cannot ask for a reduction more than 15 per cent. The arbitrator then hears from both sides and renders a verdict. That verdict is now the salary the team is required to pay the player.

The team then has 48 hours to either accept the new salary amount or decline, which would then make the player an unrestricted free agent and free to choose anywhere he chooses. Virtanen elected to go to arbitration so the Canucks do have the ability to walk away from the verdict if they don’t like it. However, they would get nothing in return if Virtanen signs elsewhere.

Virtanen has 95 points and 178 penalty minutes in 279 career games for the Canucks.

He honed his skills in the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association system and with the Yale Hockey Academy and was drafted sixth overall by the Canucks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He also spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, producing 161 points in 192 games.

RELATED: Clams, Slurpees and maple syrup: Abbotsford man takes #ShotgunJake challenge to new heights

abbotsfordhockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harkness helps Vernon Magnums down Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon once again boasts the lowest gas prices in B.C. Oct. 20, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon boasts lowest gas prices in B.C.

Gas going up, and down, throughout the North Okanagan

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street, Vancouver, in September 2016. Vernon man William Schneider, who was found guilty of second-degree murder, now awaits the decision of his appeal hearing Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
No decision yet for Vernon man appealing murder sentence

William Victor Schneider was convicted in relation to Natsumi Kowaga’s death in 2016

An early morning fire destroyed the Willems Fire Products mill Friday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fire claims longtime Lumby mill

Go Fund Me established to help family-owned business rebuild

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)
WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Steven Stuart Gardner has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged, under the Motor Vehicle Act, with driving while prohibited. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

Investigation of Kamloops shooting leads police to a rural Chase property

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

Most Read