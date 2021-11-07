Added time a bonus for North Okanagan Knights

Extra time was kind to the North Okanagan Knights on time change weekend.

The Knights scored a pair of overtime Kootenay International Junior Hockey League victories at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong, downing the Princeton Posse 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 7, 24 hours after scoring a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Chase Heat.

Tyler Burke got the game-winner Saturday versus Princeton, scoring on a powerplay after the Posse’s Gavin McIntosh had been whistled for a slashing minor.

The other goals came in the second period. Jaden Fodchuk scored for Princeton with the man advantage while Jesse Lee tied the game for the Knights at 12:47.

Gabriel Murrells-Allaway made 33 saves for North Okanagan while Ryan Dusseault stopped 27 for the Posse.

Matthew Johnston was the North Okanagan hero Friday, scoring 42 seconds into overtime.

Goals from Jesse Lee at 7:58 of the third period and Luke Rishaug at 17:01 erased a 4-2 Chase lead.

Brayden Baustand opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period for the Knights. The Heat rattled off three consecutive goals in the second from Garrett Martin and two from Dylan Handel to take a 3-1 lead into the dressing room.

Burke, on a powerplay, pulled North Okanagan to within a goal but Jarod Sigouin’s unassisted powerplay marker at 6:04 of the third gave the Heat a 4-2 bulge.

Roderick May stopped 32 shots for Chase while Murrells-Allaway picked up the win with a 25-save performance for the Knights.

The Sicamous Eagles rolled into the Art Holding Memorial Arena in Chase Saturday, and left with a 6-0 victory in their only weekend encounter.

Jordan Lott made 32 saves for the shutout. May also made 32 stops in taking the loss.

The Eagles scored twice in each period. Hayden Fast had two goals, Alex Smith and Ezra Chan scored powerplay markers and Chas Sylvestre and Chase Jarman had the other markers.

Sicamous returns to Chase on Wednesday, Nov. 10 while the Knights visit the Kelowna Chiefs on the same evening.

