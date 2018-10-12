Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation CEO Mary Moran delivers technical elements of its plan for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Calgary City Council, in Calgary, Alta., on September 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

The Alberta government says it will pick up $700 million of the tab if Calgary were to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

The province says the money is contingent on a majority of voters supporting the bid in an upcoming plebiscite and increased transparency in the organizing process.

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

The remainder would be paid by Games revenue.

In a letter to the city, the province says it would not be able to cover any cost overruns or revenue shortfalls.

Calgary is holding a plebiscite Nov. 13 on whether the city should bid for the 2026 Olympics.

The Canadian Press

