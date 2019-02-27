The Vernon Lightning face the Vernon Thunder in a Thompson Okanagan Ringette League semifinal Saturday at Priest Valley Arena (5:45 p.m.). Winner advances to Sunday’s Okanagan final. (Morning Star - file photo)

All-Vernon semifinal highlights ringette play

Vernon Lightning meet Vernon Thunder in Okanagan semifinal Saturday; winner to final Sunday

It’s Thunder vs Lightning Saturday in Vernon with a trip to the U12 Thompson Okanagan Ringette League final against Kelowna on the line

Vernon U12B Lighting will face their city rivals, the Vernon Thunder, Saturday at 5:45 p.m. at the Priest Valley Arena. The winner advances to the final Sunday.

The Lightning defeated Kelowna U12A 8-6 for their first win over Kelowna this season.

Lucia Manton scored twice in the first half as Vernon and Kelowna were deadlocked 2-2. Avery Smith and Mara Corbett-Reid drew assists on the second goal.

Avery Smith put Vernon up for the first time, set up by Manton and Cali Fossum. Manton collected her hat trick goal with assists to Smith and Fossum. Kate Holmes then scored a natural hattie with Rory Lang, Kiera Horton and Manton collecting helpers.

Fossum closed out the scoring with one second left on a set-up from Horton. Claire Horton and Abby Mahortoff played strong defensive games in front of Kassidy Peterson in the Lightning goal. Peterson was superb.

VERNON U14A

Vernon Venom finished their league play with a pair of wins.

In the opener, the Venom bit the Kelowna Rage 9-2. Makenna Jackson scored four times, Caryss Hill had a pair and singles went to Ally Hobenshield, Aimee Skinner and Kristen Francks. Hillary Quiring and Sophia Bilodeau both had a pair of assists.

The Venom then travelled to West Kelowna and posted an 8-2 over the Westside Wildfire. Jackson again led the way with a hat trick, leaving Francks to pick up a pair, and Quiring, Hobenshield and Skinner to chip in singles. Amelia Johnson and Bilodeau had helpers, while Kennedy Jackson played solid defence. Netminder Jordan Tung earned both wins.

The Venom are undefeated in league adn tournament play. They had playoffs this week and hoped to qualify for the B.C. Championships March 8-10 in Prince George.

