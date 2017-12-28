Alumni tourney raises $7,500

The Fulton Maroons 2.0 stuffed the Fulton Hawks 57-48 in Wednesday night’s final of the 3rd annual Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball Tournament at the VSS Panther Pit.

The Maroons 2.0 won their second straight title and helped hoopsters raised close to $7,500 for local athletes and charity, almost double last year’s total.

The third-place game saw Brick City (VSS) brush back the Multi-Cultural Maroons 48-47 with Leon Schenker’s three-point buzzer-beater the deciding shot.

Four women’s teams, representing VSS, Fulton, Charles Bloom and a mixed squad of singles from various area schools, competed. It was the Singles team, anchored by Fulton alumni Meghan Faust and Madison Kaneda, that claimed the women’s title 49-44 over the Panthers. This year, there was an exciting special addition — Subway’s Half-Court Shot for $5,000. Fans were given tickets upon entry and one was drawn at random at half-time of the championship game. Zac Kronbauer, a VSS graduate and a third-year sciences student at UBCO, fired away and narrowly missed.

Vernon Subway, who sponsored the shot, also provided food for volunteers and referees.

“We are happy to be a part of a local event like this, where proceeds directly support students and help to advance their educational goals” said Subway co-owner Gurjit Jhajj.

Money going to athletics includes approximately $2,500 in scholarships to Vernon student-athletes, $4,500 in financial support to area high schools’ athletics programs, and $500 to the NOYFSS Young Girls Self-Esteem Program.

“Our event is about much more than shooting hoops and raising money — it’s about bringing our community together over the holidays to reconnect with old friends and make a few new ones,” said tournament organizer Jeff Samuel. “I am so proud to be part of this loving and generous community.”

Said tourney director John Oh: “We couldn’t have done it without the help of our major sponsors Subway, Concept Physiotherapy, Kal Tire, Lake City Law and Tolko as well as all the businesses who provided in-kind donations to our silent auction, This year’s tournament was bigger and better than last year and we are already looking forward to continuing that trend next year.”

As this annual event continues to grow, organizers will be looking to the community for support next year. Businesses that wish to participate or anyone wanting to volunteer are encouraged to contact organizers by emailing vernonalumnibasketball@gmail.com.