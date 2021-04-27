Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Amazon Prime Video’s Pinkbike Academy, based on Big White Mountain, is back for a second season.

Last year, Bike Big White made its debut in a reality show competition for aspiring mountain bike professionals that streams on Amazon Prime Video. Pinkbike Academy showcased the Big White Mountain on the world stage and this year, it’s coming back for more action.

“DestinationBC and the Ministry of Tourism is supporting this again,” Michael J. Ballingall told Capital News, noting that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed throughout the duration of the shoot.

“It’s a reality television show that we took a gamble on last year and it went worldwide,” he added. “It turned out to be a great show that’s well recognized.”

Ballingall said Big White Ski Resort applied to have the show back at the mountain again this year. The producers were looking at other resorts in Canada but decided to come back to Big White.

“They just felt that the viewscapes of the Christian Valley and the Monashee Mountain ranges along with the proximity of the lakes make it the perfect location,” he continued. Ballingall said it’s especially exciting because once the borders open up, viewers of the popular Amazon PrimeVideo show from all over the world will flock to Big White Mountain.

The second season will see more racing, riding challenges, two “secret pros” and support from Monster Energy for the grand prize winner. The winner of season 2 will launch their riding career as an official Monster Energy ambassador, with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $25,000 prize purse.

The 10-part series will see would-be pros fighting it out each week at Big White Ski Resort, with only the best riders progressing through each round for a chance to claim a career-changing prize.

Pinkbike will cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are able to travel to British Columbia at the end of July, with the exact dates still to be determined.

Contestants selected for the show will have travel and accommodation costs covered by Pinkbike Academy. The show is accepting applications until May 11, apply here.

